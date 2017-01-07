SADIQABAD-The PPP office bearers and workers are committed to strengthen the party network across RY Khan district to sweep the next general elections.

People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) district president Khawar Bajwa stated in a meeting with the organisation’s office bearers here the other day.

He praised PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari’s decision regarding contesting by-election from Nawab Shah, saying his presence in the Parliament will be a good omen for politics in the country. “Remaining adherent to the political ideology of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, the PPP workers will spare no effort to materialise the dream of the party founder which is economic and democratic stability of Pakistan,” he pledged. He said that the PPP leadership has always struggled for rights of the poor.

Criticising the government’s anti-poor economic policies, he said that the public are provided with basic necessities of life during the PPP reign while the incumbent government has nothing to do with the public welfare rather it has even denied the right to a respectable living to the masses.

“Now, the party has been revived with Bilawal’s entry into political arena and no political party can prevent the PPP come into power again,” he claimed.

PYO tehsil president Javed Khokhar, Shabir Chattha, Sajid Jutt, Akram Bhatti, Likhan Kharal and Rajesh Kumar also attended the meeting.