Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday asked the FATA Reforms Committee to develop a complete consensus on the proposed reforms at the earliest.

President made these remarks during a briefing given to him on FATA Reforms by Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Minister for States & Frontier Regions Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Minister for Law Zahid Hamid and senior officials also present.

The President expressed his optimism that the FATA Reforms Committee will soon be able to develop a complete consensus on the proposed reforms which will be a milestone in granting due political, legal and constitutional rights to the people of FATA and forging national harmony.

He appreciated the good work done by FATA Reforms Committee (FRC) for framing comprehensive reforms in consultation with all stakeholders for mainstreaming FATA and urged for early implementation of the recommendations for transforming the lives of people of the area.