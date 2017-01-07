MULTAN-The Punjab government has increased zakat budget by Rs660 million and the total zakat fund now stands at Rs4 billion with the new addition.

Punjab Zakat and Ushr Minister Naghma Mushtaq Laang disclosed on Friday while addressing a meeting of Zakat officers here at district zakat office.

She said that the government offered financial support to the deserving persons in a very transparent way besides launching programmes for their education, technical training and medical treatment. She stressed upon the zakat officials to work with a missionary zeal and ensure disbursement of every single penny of zakat to the deserving persons. She said that the Zakat Department sought support from Nadra to identify true deserving persons and then supplied funds through cellphone service. She disclosed that the data of deserving persons is being computerised.

Giving details of zakat fund, she said that the amount allocated for Guzara Allowance has been increased and now it stands at Rs1.58 billion compared to Rs1.15 billion. She informed that the number of persons benefiting from Guzara Allowance also rose up to 132,000 from 95,000. Similarly, there is an increase of Rs30 million in the amount for hospitals and the new amount is Rs300 million compared to Rs250 million. She said that the health fund is being spent for the medical treatment of deserving patients in 45 hospitals across the province.

The minister further revealed that the funds for scholarships for the deserving students had also been increased. “Previously Rs80 million was allocated and now Rs120 million is allocated for the purpose,” she added. She said that funds under other heads like marriage grant have also been increased. She assured the Zakat staff that she would make all-out efforts for the regularisation of 2,300 contract workers of the department and the Chief Minister would soon announce this good news.