ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Friday said that there was a need to reassess the ground realities for a fresh and a comprehensive Kashmir policy.

The Kashmir policy should focus on sensitising the world about human rights violations and the right of self-determination aspect of the issue.

Senate chairman expressed these views, while addressing an international seminar on Kashmir organised by the Youth Parliamentarians Forum in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

"We have failed to sensitise the world about the real struggle of the Kashmiris as at present, this issue is considered a dispute between India and Pakistan without presenting a real picture of the movement," he said.

Rabbani said that the United Nations had become a “redundant institution”, which only listened to the “tunes of western and American imperialism”.

"The world community has become a silent spectator to the atrocities, and human rights violations in the Indian-held Kashmir," he said. Rabbani said that rape had become a weapon of war in Kashmir.

Hundreds of Kashmiris have lost their eyesight due to use of pullet guns and there is compete silence in the West, the senate chairman said.

Rabbani said that the keepers of the conscience of the world who talked about human and fundamental rights and used to teach them what democracy was and what the right to self determination meant, remained silent spectators as the people of Kashmir continued to anguish, be oppressed and suppressed by the Indian occupied forces.–Staff Reporter

Senate chairman said that in 1947 India took over the princely states of Hyderabad and Junagarh on the basis that those were the Hindu-majority areas and had a geographical connectivity with India but in the case of Kashmir of which majority population was Muslim and the ruler was Hindu, the same principle was not applied.