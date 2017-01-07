ISLAMABAD: Poet, human rights activist and Fatima Jinnah University Professor Salman Haider has gone missing from Islamabad since Friday evening, Waqt News reported.

He was last spotted near Banigala and his car had been recovered from Koral Chowk. His wife received a text message to pick Salman's car from Koral Chowk.

Haider’s wife Sana Salman has registered an First Information Report (FIR) at the Lohi Bher police station. The case is being investigated as a possible kidnapping.

According to resources, police officials have submitted a request for details of Salman Haider's mobile data.