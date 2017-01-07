ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said the Sharif family’s case on Panama Papers was strong from day first, whereas Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was just doing politics on it.

Talking to a private news channel, she said PTI had been pleading the Panama Papers case on lies regardless of the fact that cases in courts were pleaded on the basis of evidences. The minister said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had submitted all registered and verified documents in the Supreme Court on Panama Papers issue unlike PTI which had submitted unverified documents which were merely litter.

She said PTI had pleaded the case till date on the basis of documents submitted by the PML-N in the apex court and failed to submit any counter document or evidence in response to those in the court.

She said Maryam Nawaz had submitted the documents about her tax returns and details of property before the Supreme Court. Some political parties were doing politics on Panama Papers which was why Maryam Nawaz presented these documents in the court, she added.

She said our lawyers would present their viewpoint regarding the Panama Papers on Monday or Tuesday’s hearing as we were pleading the case on truth and reality, and that everything was on record.

She asked PTI to present solid evidence in the apex court rather than challenging us. PTI chief Imran Khan told the Supreme Court that levelling allegations was his job, she added.

The minister said if the Supreme Court would ask anything else from the government regarding the case then it would be provided to the court.

Meanwhile, the minister felicitated the newly-elected president of National Press Club, Shakeel Anjum and other elected office-bearers.

She said that the government believes in freedom of expression and would continue to support and facilitate growth of free, independent and responsible media. Safety, security & welfare of journalists is our top priority and federal government in liaison & coordination with provincial governments would make all possible efforts to create a conducive environment where media persons could perform their obligations in accordance with their professional ethos and without any fear, the Minister added.

She hoped that newly-elected office-bearers would work diligently for the welfare of journalists and media persons.