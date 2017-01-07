MUZAFFARABAD:-Roads leading to Neelum and Leepa valleys remained blocked for the fourth consecutive day on Friday due to ongoing spell of snowfall and rain. The rain thunderstorm along with snowfall continued, which made the weather chilly in the area. The link routes, leading to theses valleys, have also been blocked for all kind of traffic.

According to Met office, over 6 feet snowfall was recorded in Neelum Valley’s Keel sector whereas 8-10 feet was received on hills.