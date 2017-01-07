LAHORE - Punjab’s counter terrorism department Friday claimed to have arrested two key suspects behind last year’s deadliest suicide attack in Lahore’s Gulshan Park.

A spokesperson for the CTD said that “Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan/Jamaat-ul-Ahrar” carried out the attack that killed 75 people on Easter Sunday on March 27, 2016.

“TTP (Jamaat-ul-Ahrar) chief Umar Khalid Khorasani had ordered the attack,” the spokesman said. “Muhammad Khan (a local man) had coordinated the masterminded the hit.”

The arrested suspects were named by CTD officials as Shahid Ullah and Khan Zaib. Both the terrorists conducted recce of the park and transported the suicide bomber, Nasir, to the site. They had also facilitated the bomber to reach inside the park. The suicide bomber wearing a veil (Burqa) entered the park through the broken boundary wall.

According to investigations, Shaukat and Tawakkal Jan had provided suicide jacket to the bomber, who reached Lahore a few days before the attack. The bomber, Nasir, stayed at the house of Hukam Khan in Lahore for two days. The members of this terrorist cell were living in a rented house in Barkat Town, Shahdara and originally they belonged to Mohmand Agency, FATA.

Shahid Ullah and Khan Zaib are being interrogated by counter-terror operatives and raids are underway to arrest their other accomplices, the spokesman said. Last year in August, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, an offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban having links with ISIS, had also claimed responsibility for the attack on lawyers and journalists in Quetta.

More than 70 people mostly lawyers died in the horrific blast that ripped through the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital. After claiming responsibility for the Gulshan-i-Iqbal park blast, the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar declared the start of a new terror campaign, “Sound of Thunder”. The group posted an Urdu communiqué on its Facebook page early last year claiming that Christians were the prime target. The post also carried a photo of the bomber, identifying him as Salahuddin Khorasani.