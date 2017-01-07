ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew Friday met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security.
According to ISPR, the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.
The army chief underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to the support of all nations to its efforts against terrorism.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 07-Jan-2017 here.