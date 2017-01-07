SIALKOT-Muneeb Iqbal, the grandson of Allama Iqbal, urged the United Nations to play a key role in establishing peace and curbing terrorism across the globe.

Addressing the participants of “United Nations Students Model Conference” at a private school, he added that inordinate delay in the implementation of dozens of resolutions passed by the UN has put a big question mark on its credibility. He said that the time has come for the UN to ensure implementation of its prolonged pending resolutions for establishing peace in Palestine, Egypt, Syria and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that UN should become an impartial international organisation and come out of the international influence of the big powers.