SARGODHA-The Higher Education Commission (HEC) awarded Best University Teacher Award 2015 to Dr Abdul Rauf Raza, associate professor at Department of Chemistry, the University of Sargodha (UoS).

According to the university sources, a ceremony was organised in this connection in Islamabad where Mr Raza was conferred the award. The ceremony was presided over by State Minister Engr Balighur Rehman.

The award includes Rs100,000 cash as well. Dr Raza joined the UoS in September 2005 after completion of his doctoral degree from University of Sussex (England). The study was sponsored by the Ministry of Science and technology. He has produced five PhDs and 22 MPhil scholars, published 47 research articles in the worldly renowned journals. He has also completed two HEC funded research projects in 2010 and 2014 while another is still in progress at the Department of Chemistry. Dr Raza has also been awarded Research Productive Awards (RPA) for three consecutive years (2010-2012) by Pakistan Council for Science and Technology.