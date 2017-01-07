WAZIRABAD/GUJRANWALA-A woman and her two minor children - daughter and son - were crushed to death while her husband got injured critically when a tractor-trolley rammed into a bike they were travelling on here on Friday.

The police and rescue confirmed that the accident occurred in village Thatta Faqirullah, in the suburbs of Wazirabad.

Mohammad Asif, resident of village Dheerke Kalan, District Gujrat, along with his wife Maryam, 35, daughter four-year-old Zainab and two-year-old son Mohammad Ali was on the way on a bike to meet his in-laws in village Thatta Faqirullah.

As Asif took turn towards the village from bypass road, he had to stop and wait as a tractor-trolley was being reversed. All of sudden, the tractor-trolley with speed rammed into the bike, both two minors were killed on the spot while Asif and her pregnant wife sustained critical wounds.

“The tractor driver was listening to loud music and some people warned him as well against the practice but he did not care. He (driver) reversed the tractor with high speed and as a result rammed into the motorcycle”, a pedestrian told the police. The injured couple was rushed to THQ Hospital Wazirabad where the pregnant woman could not be provided the requisite medical treatment due to unavailability of a gynaecologist. At which, the couple was referred to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala but Maryam succumbed to her injuries on the way while her husband was admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Wazirabad Saddr Police arrested the driver and owner of the tractor-trolley and impounded the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a former Patwari was gunned down by unidentified assailants near Madni Hotel in Kamoki. According to police, Mubashir Baig, a retired Patwari and resident of Gujrat, was going to Lahore after attending a hearing in a local Anti-Terrorism Court in a car. As he reached near Kamoki, three motorcyclists let of a volley of bullets on him. Resultantly Mr Baig died on the spot. The Kamoke Saddr Police have started investigation into the incident.