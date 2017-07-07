GUJRANWALA: Citizens tortured to death an allegedly motorcycle thief while police registered a case against five persons here on Thursday.

According to police sources, citizens caught an alleged thief identified as Shahid “red handed stealing a vehicle” in the Civil Lines area. The angry citizens tortured brutally the alleged thief due which his condition turned worst. Shahid was shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to injuries. The Civil Lines Police have registered a case against Umer Abdullah, Irfan Ali, Mudassar Yasin , Shahid and Sarwar and started investigations.

MAN ELECTROCUTED

A man was electrocuted here in Ghakkar area while installing a billboard. Rescue sources said that Thomas David, 31, was busy installing a billboard of a Pizza shop when board suddenly touched with an electric wire. Resultantly Thomas received severe electric shocks and died on the spot. The Ghakkar Police have registered a case and started investigation.