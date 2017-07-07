KAMALIA - AC Kamalia Ch Khalid Mehmood and DDO Health Dr Kashif visited Rural Health Centres (RHCs) at 714 G/B and 706 G/B the other day. They reviewed arrangements at the centres and scrutinised the records. The DDO health expressed displeasure over poor cleanliness at the RHC in 714 G/B and asked the staff for improvement. The officials found the records at 706 G/B to be satisfactory and lauded the staff performance.

SHOPKEEPERS BOOKED

Two shopkeepers were booked for selling substandard fertilizers here the other day.

The official sources said that Deputy Director Controller Fertilizers Shahid Iftikhar checked the shop, Fauji Traders, near Thana Mod Kamalia and collected samples of fertilizers. The samples were proved substandard in laboratory result. City Police Station Kamalia registered a case against Mushtaq and Abid on the complaint of Deputy Director Controller Fertilizers Shahid Iftikhar.

OUR STAFF REPORTER