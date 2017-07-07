TOBA TEK SINGH: The Counter-Terrorism Department nicked an alleged terrorist, belonging to a banned outfit here on Thursday. The CTD sources said that the alleged terrorist identified as Abdul Rashid of DG Khan was caught from General Bus Stand. The CTD officials said he was planning subversive activity in Toba and Faisalabad. Four detonators, 430 grams of black explosive powder and a 30-bore pistol with eight cartridges were from possession of the suspected terrorist who was shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.–Staff Reporter