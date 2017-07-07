MIRPUR (AJK) - One person was stabbed to death by his colleague domestic employee at the residence of Ch Muhammad Yasin, leader of opposition in AJK Legislative Assembly.

The police said the incident occurred at Charhoi Town in Kotli district on Thursday.

The Naar Police have arrested the accused along with weapon of offense and registered a case under section 302 - APC (Azad Kashmir Pean Code), Deputy Officer of Naar Police Station told The Nation over telephone Thursday afternoon.

The victim identified as Shahid, son of Sheikh Sabir, resident of Chowk Sahiban village, working as Plumber being a private employee at the residence of Yasin, and the accused identified as Mahmood Kiani, son of Sultan Mahmood Kiyani, r/o Lehri, Sohawa, another personal home servant working as Sweeper at the same place, quarrelled over a minor dispute about the search and recovery of a missing a sanitary part known as a ‘Union’.

The scuffle took serious turn when furious Mahmood allegedly stabbed Shahid with a sharp ‘churri’ - (domestic knife) to death on the spot, according to the police officer who added that the deceased Shahid expired on way to the nearby hospital.

According to the police officer, both of the persons were working as the personal employees of Ch Yasin, the leader of opposition and former senior minister in the outgoing PPP AJK government.

Further investigations are in progress by Inspector Javed, the Station House Officer of Naar Police Station, the police officer said.



Our Staff reporter