GUJRAT - University of Gujrat (UoG) VC Ziaul Qayyum expressed gratitude to all the staffers for their contribution in success and progress of the university at a post-Eid meeting here the other day.

Hundreds of employees of the UoG hugged the vice chancellor, deans and directors at the event held at the university’s Hafiz Hayat Campus.

“Such festive occasions provide us with an opportunity to get together and share our joys,” the VC, who was the chief guest, said on the occasion. He exchanged greetings with all the employees and expressed his optimism that they would continue discharging their duty with the same honesty and dedication. He pointed out that the UoG, apart from disseminating knowledge, focuses on students’ character development so that they could play their role as useful members of the society. UoG Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil said that various initiatives taken by the varsity under the leadership of Dr Zia have already started reaping fruit.

Hundreds of UoG employees from various departments as well as deans, directors and senior faculty members attended the occasion. They included Dean Faculty of Arts Dr Fareeshullah Yousufzai, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Dr Suleiman Tahir, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Fauzia Maqsood, Controller Examinations Dr Danish, Additional Controller Examinations Ahmed Jamil Turk, Treasurer Wahid Butt, Chief Librarian Kazim Syed as well as chairpersons and directors of various departments.



OUR STAFF REPORTER