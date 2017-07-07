GUJRAT - A rift has erupted between the local politicians and the district administration on the issue of recruitment of staff in the Rasheeda Shafi Trauma Centre completed under public-private partnership at a total cost Rs 100m. The construction of the building at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Gujrat and installation of machinery were sponsored by the family of a local philanthropist who named the centre after his parents. According to a local philanthropist Imtiaz Kousar, delay in recruitment is due to conflict between politicians and district government. He said that recruitment of staff has been made by local MNA and MPAs, but it should be made on merit. On the other hand, MS Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Dr Shahid Maroof said politicians always recommended people for jobs, but on technical vacancies merit should be ensured. The matter would be resolved soon, he said. The centre has three latest operation theaters and five wards, male, female, surgical emergency, patients receiving and medical emergency. The building is equipped with air-conditioning system, CT scan, X-ray, ECG, ultrasound and computerised laboratory facilities. Health Department sanctioned 162 posts for the centre and gave ventilators worth Rs40m for 10 beds for ICU. However, unfortunately, the centre has been politically victimised.

OUR STAFF REPORTER