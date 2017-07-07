Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an inquiry against Pakistan International Airline (PIA) staff following a passenger who was deported from Dubai has gone missing after reaching Lahore through a PIA flight.

According to details, the passenger, Sulehria Ali Azhar was deported because of mismatched name on passport and visa. He reached Lahore on 1st July through flight number PK-204. FIA sought explanation from the PIA for failing to intercept the deported man.

According to law, the relevant PIA staff was supposed to confiscate Sulehria Azhar’s passport and the passenger had to retrieve his passport after paying fine at the town office.

As a part of legal proceeding, when the FIA officials demanded passport from the PIA staff, the staff disavowed having possession of the passport.

FIA has also sent a show cause notice to PIA’s station manager in this regard.

Prior to the flight arrival, PIA was informed to charge the said person AED5,300 fine.

“You (PIA staff) were assigned the duty on special handling but you failed to intercept the said passenger upon flight arrival and did not escort him according to the SOP of PIA company,” said FIA.