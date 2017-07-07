MUZAFFARABAD - Five persons, including four women died and two others injured when a car fell into a gorge here on Thursday.

Rescue sources said that a car with seven people on board skidded off road due to careless driving, poor condition of road and plunged into a deep ravine on Pir Chinasi Road near Saraan Seerhi Morr in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

As result, five persons including four women died on the spot while two others got critically injured.

The police and local people through joint efforts pulled out the bodies and injured from the gorge and shifted them to hospital.

INP