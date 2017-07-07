At least 14,000 Pakistanis have submitted asylum requests to German authorities in the current year during January-May .

According to the figures released by Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, only 519 Pakistanis have been permitted asylum in the country whereas all other requests have been rejected.

With the latest development, the asylum percentage for Pakistanis has remained only 3.7 percent till date in 2017. The number is higher than the last year but lesser than the years previous to it.