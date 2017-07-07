ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s elder son Hussain Nawaz reached London without meeting Qatari prince Hammad bin Jasim in Doha yesterday.

A close companion of the Sharif family said, “Hussain Nawaz spent five hours in Doha yesterday. He met some of his close friends but he did not meet Qatari Prince.”

“Hussain Nawaz arrived London yesterday, and will return to Pakistan on 9 July, Sunday” he further added.

According to official sources, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Qatar Shahzad Ahmed is on leave till July 19. The embassy is playing a vital role to establish official communication between the Qatari prince and the JIT head Wajid Zia. The Foreign Office, however, did not comment on the matter.

The JIT was formed by the Supreme Court on May 5, to investigate the Sharif family’s businesses in Panama case, is set to submit its final report in court on Monday 10 July.