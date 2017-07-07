ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Thursday rejected the allegations of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi and requested the apex court to turn down his application.

The PTI chief on Thursday filed an application and stated that PML-N leader filed the Civil Miscellaneous Application(CMA) under erroneous impression that the proceedings of the apex court are of adversarial nature but these are of inquisitorial.

He contended that Hanif Abbasi has filed CMA on 08-05-17 after lapse of six months and six days of his constitutional petition (CP), which was submitted in the apex court last year. The PTI chief said that Abbasi in his CP did not seek a single document from him to be produced in court.

Imran also filed the chart of amount sent by Jemima Khan to Rashid Ali Khan for purchase of Bani Gala land. According to it, Jemima Khan remitted total of Rs40,848,463 in Rashid’s US dollar account No.9010327943. Jemima sent money in foreign currency – $258,333, $275,678, UK Pound 20,000, $16,000, $5,000, $5000 and $100,000 on different dates which were converted into Pak rupees from April 11, 2002 to January 23, 2003.

Imran submitted in his application that the PML-N leader overlooked this aspect that from 1971 to 2002 he was neither holder of any public office nor even residing in Pakistan. Imran stated he already submitted that his career as professional cricketer started in 1971 and ended in 1988 and was summoned back to lead Pakistan in the World Cup in 1992. All the earning from cricket abroad was neither taxable nor required to be declared in Pakistan, he added.

The PTI chief stated that Hanif Abbasi’s CMA was counter blast to his application which he had filed against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children in view of Panama Papers Leaks. Imran said his counsel has addressed and argued each points raised by PML-N leader along with the relevant documents. Imran informed that the amounts borrowed and remitted through banks were declared to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The foreign currency converted to Pakistani rupees and paid to the seller was through bankers’ cheques. All the remittances made by Jemima Khan to Rashid Ali Khan have already been filed in the apex court. The part of money obtained from the sale of London flat was transferred to Jemima Khan on May 7, 2003, while the leftover amount was used for the litigation in UK and damages in Flat plus other dues and settling sons in UK, Imran told in his application.