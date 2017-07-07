ISLAMABAD: Joint Investigation Team, probing Panama Papers case against Sharif family, has sent a third letter to Qatari Prince Hamad Bin Jassim, asking him to record his statement, reported media.

According to the letter, the JIT has to investigate and not verify the letters sent by the Qatari Prince. He would have to appear before the JIT if the apex court issued an order in case of non-compliance by him.

It further added that failure to record statement could affect value of previous letters.

Earlier in his letter, the former prime minister of Qatar had maintained that he would welcome the JIT upon its visit to Doha.

The JIT questioned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hussain and Hasan, his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Maryam Nawaz earlier.