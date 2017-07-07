MIRPUR (AJK) - The legal fraternity across Azad Jammu & Kashmir observed strike against the recent US decision of designating veteran Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Salahudin as global terrorist, and termed it an unlawful, immoral, unwarranted and uncalled-for act.

They observed pen-down strike by boycotting the courts to mark their extreme indignation against the executive order issued by Washington to defame the world-fame the eminent Kashmir freedom leader.

A call for the protest strike was given by Azad Jammu Kashmir Bar Council not only to register resentment against US President Trump’s order about designation of Syed Salahudin as a terrorist, but also to protest against the recent duo Trump-Modi ties. The lawyers held rallies and staged demonstrations at all tehsil and district headquarters by boycotting the courts to condemn the injustice demonstrated by the US administration mere to appease its, what they declared, the business customer - New Delhi.

Addressing the protest rallies, the lawyers including leaders of AJK Supreme Court Bar Association, AJK High Court Bar Association, District and Tehsil Bar Associations vehemently condemned the continued massacre of innocent Kashmirs, increased human rights abuses through worst degree of state terrorism by the Indian occupational forces in the Indian held Jammu & Kashmir. They paid rich tribute to valiant sons of the soil - the Kashmiri martyrs for giving the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the noble cause of liberation of the motherland from the clutches of the forced and unlawful Indian rule.

Addressing a news conference at Kashmir Press Club Mirpur and a lawyers protest rally, speakers including seasoned Vice Chairman AJK Bar Council Shoukat Ali Kiyani Advocate, President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi, President Mirpur Bar Association Shabir Sharif Advocate former President of AJK Bar Council Raja Khalid Mahmood, Mian Sultan Mahmood Advocate, ex-DBA President Muzaffar Ali Zaffar and others said that no power on earth including the United States could undermine Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom through such hostile and coercive tactics.

They accused President Trump of blatantly violating the law and constitution of his own country by resorting to the unjust executive order about designating Syed Salahudin ‘an international terrorist’ in lust of selling the American arms to a hostile nation - India, which was involved in massive human rights violations, worst discrimination, communalism in its various own states besides in the internationally-acknowledged disputed territory of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

“This is highly condemnable act of Washington”, the lawyers leader said and called upon the United States to immediately withdraw her uncalled-for, immoral and hostile and unwarranted executive order of its President Trump.

The lawyers made it clear that the Kashmiris indigenous freedom movement in the bleeding Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir Valley was purely for the sake of the liberation of their motherland from Indian clutches purely under the spirit of United Nations’ resolutions on Kashmir. They also called upon the US democrats and policymakers to influence upon the US President to immediately withdraw his said decision.

Seeking the early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue, the rallies, through various unanimously passed resolutions, called for immediate settlement of the issue in line with the United Nations resolutions. They said that it was a big tragedy that the United Nations had failed in getting its own resolutions on Kashmir implemented for the last 70 years.

They said that since people of Jammu & Kashmir were engaged in their peaceful struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right of self determination. it is enjoined upon the global body - the UN as well as the International community especially the United States morally and legally to immediately move for ensuring the settlement of Kashmir issue.

OUR STAFF REPORTER