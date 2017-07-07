Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the JIT should have first recorded the statement of Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim before reaching to any conclusion.

In a statement, she said if Pervez Musharraf's views can be recorded at his residence then what is the problem in going to Qatar to record the statement of Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim.

The minister said that allegations leveled in the Panama case will become irrelevant and worthless if Jassim's statement is recorded.