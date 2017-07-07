JHABBRAN/BAHAWALPUR - Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the nation is united against the war on terror, and the menace would be eliminated from the country soon.

He said with the joint offers of security forces and the public, the terrorists and their facilitators will be completely eliminated. He added the future the country and the new generation will be safe in the future.

“We will give a safe and bright Pakistan to the young generation,” he said at a recreational ceremony.

On the occasion, MPA Ali Asghar Mana, Chaudhry Amin Ilyas along with his colleagues announced unconditional support to Rana Tanveer Hussain in the general elections 2018. Tanveer thanked Amin Ilyas and his colleagues for joining PML-N.

He said that those politicians dreaming early elections live in the paradise of fools; the PML-N will make a clean sweep in the general elections of 2018.

He said no one knows what verdict will come in Panama Leaks, the PML-N is a political party and it has always respected law and the verdicts of the court. “We have already respected the verdict of the apex court and will also respect the verdict on Panama leaks issue.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur police registered 70 cases and arrested 76 suspects during June under the operation Raddul Fasaad.

On directions of Government of Punjab, Bahawalpur police during the month of June initiated crackdown throughout the district under operation Raddul Fasaad. It registered 41 cases of illegal weapons and arrested 41 accused. For violation of Temporary Residence Act, 11 cases were registered and 18 suspects involved in these violations were arrested.

The police registered 16 cases and arrested 16 accused for violating the Loudspeaker Act while in violation of Punjab Security Ordinance, 2 cases were registered.

OUR STAFF REPORTERS