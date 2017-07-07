As part of on going operation Radd ul Fasaad (RUF), one terrorist having links with a banned outfit was killed during cross fire with the Frointier Corps (FC) Balocistan while carrying out a search spree in area of Sibi yesterday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations here, the terrorist killed in cross fire was involved in various terrorist activities in the areas of Balochistan.

The FC also carried out search operations in Kahan and Sui areas where five terrorists dens were demolished besides recovering cache of arms and ammunition as well as weapons.