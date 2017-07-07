Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan Friday said that the government of Pakistan firmly believes in freedom of expression but we cannot allow anyone to misuse social media for hurting religious sentiments or undertaking unlawful activities.

“We appreciate the understanding shown by the Facebook administration and the cooperation being extended to us on these issues,” he said during a meeting with Vice President of Facebook, Joel Kaplan in Islamabad.

In a major development regarding efforts being made for countering and removing sacrilegious content from social media, the interior minister and Kaplan discussed various steps and actions being taken to remove blasphemous content that is illegal in Pakistan, spokesperson of the Interior Ministry said.

Facebook, on its part, has reiterated its commitment to keep the platform safe and promote values that are in congruence with its Community Standards. It also committed to remove fake accounts, explicit, hateful and provocative material that incites violence and terrorism.

Giving details of the meeting, the spokesperson said that this is for the first time that a senior member of Facebook management dealing with Global Public Policy has visited Pakistan to discuss way forward towards addressing the issue of misuse of social media platforms especially Facebook which has over 33 million users in Pakistan at the moment.

The spokesperson quoted the interior minister as saying that the entire Muslim Ummah was greatly disturbed and has serious concerns over the misuse of social media platforms to propagate blasphemous content.

“Nothing is more sacred to us than our religion and our holy personalities”, observed the minister.

Nisar also appreciated Facebook for bridging communication gaps and providing people a platform not only to interact but also serving as a vehicle for promotion of education, businesses, socio-economic development and empowering women in the country.

The interior minister also encouraged Facebook to open up office in Pakistan. Local offices of service providers would not only help them extend their outreach but would also be instrumental in bringing the government and the service providers further closer to each other and forge a mutually beneficial partnership, said the minister.