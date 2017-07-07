ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday condemned targeting of civilians in Azerbaijan by the Armenian forces. In a statement issued here, the Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We condemn the targeting of civilians in Azerbaijan by the Armenian forces in which, among others, a two-year old girl has lost her life.” The statement added: “We understand the sentiments of the Azerbaijan people in this situation since this happens on a daily basis with the Indian forces deliberately targeting civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir across the Line of Control from Indian occupied Kashmir, killing scores of innocent civilians, including children, and damaging civilian properties.”–STAFF REPORTER