According to a notification issued today, Tariq Bajwa the Former director of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been appointed as the central bank's new governor for the next three years.

Tariq Bajwa will be replacing the outgoing acting governer of SBP Governer Riaz Riazuddin. Tariq Bajwa joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 1981 and has held various positions over his 36-year career. Prior to his new appointment, he served as the chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from July 2013 to October 2015. He also served as a general manager at Pakistan International Airlines and secretary finance Punjab from 2010 to 2013. He was also on the Bank of Punjab board of directors.

"The President of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Tariq Bajwa as Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of three years from the date he assumes office," the finance ministry said on its official Twitter feed.

His appointment comes days after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar sparred with the central bank over the rupee's unexpected 3.1 percent plunge against the dollar on Wednesday.

Traders said SBP, run by an interim governor since May, this week effectively devalued the rupee by not propping it up as it normally does. Though the currency is meant to be freely traded, in practice SBP controls the thinly traded rupee market that works as a managed float. After the apparent devaluation, the bank put out a statement backing a weaker currency, saying it would help ease balance of payments pressures in Pakistan's $300 billion economy.

But Dar, an advocate of a strong rupee, was furious and ordered an inquiry into what he termed a "mind-boggling" rupee tumble. He also said it was not the SBP's job to worry about the current account deficit. Dar blamed the rupee's fall on a "miscommunication" between the SBP and other banking institutions.

Analysts say the appointment of a civil servant governor, rather than an economist, is likely to add to doubts about the state bank's autonomy.

Saad Hashmey, research director at brokerage Topline Securities, said with Bajwa's appointment "independence of the State Bank does come into question" but it also offers extra policy security for Pakistan.

The rupee, trading at 105.50/75 against the dollar on Friday, has regained some of the losses since Wednesday, when it traded as high as 108.50.

.