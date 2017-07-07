Syed Faizan Hussain is a young promising Pakistan who received Queen’s Young Leaders Award (QYLA), on 30 June 2017.

At a ceremony held at Buckingham Palace, Faizan, together with other winners, received his Award from Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.

Faizan is a social entrepreneur who uses technology to create solutions to health problems in his community.

He has developed a number of startups, including Edu-Aid, which translates sign language into spoken language, and OneHealth, a disease surveillance and tracking system which notifies health institutions about epidemic outbreaks.

Faizan also works as a voluntary teacher and has mentored more than 200 students from underprivileged households and equipped them with computer programming skills.

He is now planning to develop Venture Dart, a tech consultant and outsourcing company for entrepreneurs and small businesses.