KASUR - Kasur Passport office has become a corruption hub as officials there do not listen to citizens problems until they are paid hush money, applications alleged.

Applicants at the passport office told The Nation’s correspondent that the officials treat them rudely and do not pay heed to their complaints. They said that the office has become a corruption hub due to officials’ lethargy to perform duty ‘without bribe.’ They expressed their wonder that even the low-grades officials has become rich enough to afford a car and luxurious lifestyle which does not match their salaries. “It is clear proof of the bribes the officials are paid by people for solution to their problems,” they pointed out. People alleged that the high-ups are also involved in corruption, adding that they do not visit the office and use the junior staff as agents or middlemen to mint money. They said that they protested against the staff’s corruption and submitted complaints to the officers’ concerned but in vain.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the grave situation and order stern action against the corrupt officials.

STEPS FOR FARMERS UPLIFT HIGHLIGHTED

The government has taken tremendous steps to boost the growth of different crops and make growers self-sufficient by imparting them modern trends in farming.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan while chairing a meeting of Agriculture District Advisory Committee here the other day.

ADC Revenue Musa Raza, DSP City Abdul Qayyum, DSP city Abdul Qayyum, Deputy Director Agriculture Tausee Ahmed, Additional Livestock Director Dr Khalid Bashir and other officials attended the meeting.

The Deputy Director Agriculture informed the participants that the Agriculture Department provided 2,380 gunny bags to farmers across the district. Similarly, 338 agriculture implements were sold out to farmers on subsidised rates. Besides, at least 6,400 packets of different seeds were distributed to encourage house farming. He said that 11695 farmers have been registered with the department for interest free loans and amongst those; at least 33,500 have been given Rs240 million worth interest free loans. Similarly, 1,963 farmers have been registered for Kissan Cards, he added.

He claimed that farmers are also taught modern ways of growing crops. He pledged to ensure the sale of pesticides on officially-fixed rates, adding that lethargy on the part of officials will not be tolerated.

OUR STAFF REPORTER