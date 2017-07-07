Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday issued another show-cause notice to Urdu 1 for airing Indian content.

According to a statement, the notice has been issued in violation of the terms and conditions of the Landing Rights Permission and directives of the Authority dated October 19, 2016, which had imposed a complete ban on broadcast of Indian content.

During the routing monitoring, Pemra has noticed that Urdu 1 aired five Indian dramas namely, Saath Nibhana Sathia, Yeh Hain Mohabbatain, Namkaran, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hay and Ishq Baaz in its transmission dated July 6, 2017.

The management of Urdu-1 is directed to reply within five days i.e. on or before July 12, 2017 explaining their position.

Moreover, Chief Executive Officer of Urdu-1 is also directed to appear before Pemra committee for personal hearing on July 12.