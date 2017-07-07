NOORPUR THAL (Staff Reporter): PML-N MPA Malik Waris Kallu said that people of Pakistan have matured politically and they will reject those doing politics of lying.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said that the days of politics of lying are about to end. He said such politicians are afraid of speedy development being completed by the PML-N government. “The development and improvement in quality of life of the people living in Thal is my mission. Development projects worth billions of rupees have been completed in different villages of Thal,” he claimed.

He said the Punjab government is initiating the programme of clean drinking water and this vital programme of public interest will be launched very soon. He said speedy, qualitative and transparent completion of development projects is the policy of the Punjab government. Malik Waris said that PML-N has always promoted decency, accommodation and democratic norms in politics, while abusive language and baseless allegations reflect mentality of the defeated elements.

Flood situation under control

SIALKOT (Staff Reporter): The district administration completed the inspection of all the protective dykes and banks of the rivers Chenab, Tavi and Jammu and seasonal Nullahs Aik, Dek, Bhed and Palkhu in Sialkot district.

The necessary repairing of all the protective dykes and banks has also been completed to ensure the smooth passage of floodwater in these rivers and Nullahs lying in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils during floods, admin officers said.

Meanwhile, the River Chenab remained calm after a week old 190,000 cusecs of water at Head Marala near Sialkot.

The water in River Chenab was flowing normally at Head Marala with only 82,006 cusecs as River Chenab has total capacity of 1.1 million cusec water at Head Marala-Sialkot.

The acting DC said that the two other rivers Tavi and Jammu were also flowing normally near Chaprar-Sialkot and at Saidpur-Head Marala. He added that the seasonal Nullahs Aik, Dek, Bhed and Palkhu were also flowing normally in the Sialkot district.

The entire flood situation was totally under control in Sialkot district here, he claimed. He added that the district administration of Sialkot had already been put on high alert and all the concerned departments were monitoring the flood situation round-the-clock.

Relocation of oil depot ordered

VEHARI (Staff Reporter): A meeting of police and district administration was held to remove the oil depot from the populated area of Vehari city.

The representatives of the citizens and stakeholders had demanded immediate shifting of the oil depot from populated area. The administration ordered the representatives of the Pakistan State Oil and Berma Shell to arrange these loaded oil tankers outside the city and population area immediately otherwise oil depot will be sealed.

The deputy commissioner and the DPO said there is no compromise on the protection of life and property of the people. A few years ago, an oil tanker had caught fire during decanting at the oil depot while a volunteer of civil defense drove the carriage out of the city bravely and save the city.