PM rules out seeking fresh mandate

ON BOARD PM’S SPECIAL AIRCRAFT

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday said PML-N was not going to take a fresh mandate from the people of the country as they had given his party a five-year term to serve them.

Referring to the ongoing investigation by the joint investigation team (JIT), the premier said there was no threat to democracy from him.

Nawaz Sharif said the nation had given him mandate for a five-year term, had reposed trust in him and firmly believed in his development-oriented policies.

“We just want to see what sort of report the joint investigation team presents to the Supreme Court bench. It is not only my desire but also that of the entire nation that the Panama issue should be resolved once for all,” he told the journalists accompanying him on his two-day visit to Tajikistan. He said he expects a favourable decision from the court.

“I am not boasting, I will settle accounts with those who conspired against us and became part of every conspiracy, but they could cause no damage to us. They can’t harm us this time too,” he said in an apparent reference to Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, without taking any name.

Answering a question, the PM said, “We will decide our future plan after the JIT report. Several party leaders were of the view that we should take a fresh mandate while some others wanted to continue as per the mandate already given to the PML-N.

“If we go for snap polls, the people will elect us again because our hands are clean.”

When questioned about the way to overcome the present crisis, he asked the questioner to find out the solution to the prevailing problem.

“We tried to have talks with political parties to improve the political conditions of the country, but their agenda was to create instability,” Nawaz Sharif said.

The premier avoided answering questions regarding the Supreme Court and the JIT. He however, said: “What are we being held accountable for? We should be told what corruption we have committed. Have we received commissions and kickbacks? I have raised these questions before the JIT. Maryam has also asked them the same questions.”

He said the people would again vote his party to power in 2018 as they were aware of his ability to deliver and bring about a sea change in their lives.

When asked about the ongoing questioning by the JIT of his family members, the prime minister said, “There is nothing to fear as our hands are clean.” He again asked, “What are the allegations against me? Have I looted the national exchequer?”

Referring to himself, Nawaz said the person who made this country a nuclear power was being held accountable. He regretted that his family business matters were being exploited for political gains.

He said conspiracies had been hatched against his government time and again and expressed optimism that this time too his opponents would fail miserably.

“I have never accepted defeat. We faced the 2014 sit-in, another round in 2016 and will sail through this crisis too,” he vowed.

The prime minister said his family had been victimised by Pervez Musharraf and Benazir Bhutto, while their units were also nationalised in 1972 and not a single penny was given.

“Even then we are being held accountable,” he lamented. “Our accountability has been going on since 1972 when I was not even a chief minister or prime minister,” Nawaz Sharif averred.

He affirmed the prevailing uncertainty was leaving a negative impact on the country’s economy, stock exchange market was crashing and rupee was devaluing, adding the people were worried over these uncertain circumstances.

Regarding his visit to Tajikistan, the prime minister said it had opened up new vistas of cooperation with the Central Asian Republics while his dream of regional connectivity and economic interaction were finally taking shape.

Nawaz Sharif said he had positive interaction with the leaders of Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan. There was a vast scope of investment by Pakistani investors in Tajikistan as the country needed infrastructure and industrial units to strengthen its economy, he added.

He said Pakistan also provided the shortest possible route to the Central Asian Republics to the sea and rest of the world. However, he added that without peace and stability in Afghanistan, little progress could be made and the region could remain in turmoil.

The prime minister said Pakistan had always made earnest efforts for improvement in ties with all its neighbours and was particularly keen for better relations with Afghanistan as their economic prosperity was closely interlinked.

He said during his talks he also apprised the leaders of the regional countries of the gross human rights violations being committed by India in the Occupied Kashmir.

Nawaz said relations between Pakistan and India had deteriorated due to oppression and atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. The premier reiterated that India should cease atrocities in the occupied valley and try to work towards solution to the Kashmir problem.

The PM also met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and discussed with him matters of mutual interest. Nawaz responded to the allegations levelled by Kabul and said his country does not interfere in Afghan matters. The two countries also exchanged lists related to terrorists.

PM rules out seeking fresh mandate