Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate first unit of Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant with a capacity of 760 megawatts in Jhang today, reported Radio Pakistan.

The project is a Combined Cycle Power Plant with a total production capacity of 1230 MW, fueled by Liquefied Natural Gas.

The first unit has been made operational in a record period of 21 months.

World's most efficient and state of the art technology has been used in the project which guarantees efficiency of the plant at 62.44 percent on LNG.

The project is environment friendly with minimum impact and is another step towards the government's commitment of providing balanced sources of energy for the country.