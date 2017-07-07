BAHAWALNAGAR/MULTAN - An alleged proclaimed offender was killed in a shootout with police while another got bullets wounds when his accomplices attempted to get him free from police custody separately here on Thursday.

In Multan, police killed a proclaimed offender in an alleged shootout while his two accomplices managed to escape here in Makhdoom Rasheed area on Thursday.

The killed outlaw was identified as Bilal, resident of Narowal, who was also wanted in murder case of a Sub Inspector of Narowal police namely Zia Ullah. Police claimed the killed criminal was member of a Liyari gang.

Police claimed that the accused was stopped at a picket in Makhdoom Rasheed area but he opened fire and tried to escape. However, police retaliated and he got killed in the exchange of firing. Police said Bilal had been involved in heinous crimes like murder, dacoities and gang war and he was wanted to Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala and Narowal police.

His body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital while hunt was on to arrest the escaped outlaws.

In Bahawalnagar, an outlaw was injured with the firing of his own accomplices, while another escaped during crossfire with police.

The shootout took place in the limits of Minchinabad police.

According to FIR, ASI Muhammad Ali and ASI Shafique along with other cops were returning to Ghummandpur police station on official vehicle, escorting an accused Ahmad Yar alias Bao, resident of Aatar Singh Sani. The outlaw was arrested by police few days ago in many cases registered against him.

As the police team reached a bridge over Habibwah Canal, three unidentified accused ambushed the police vehicle. They started straight firing on police and got released Ahmad Yar from the police custody. The outlaws tried to escape but in the meanwhile, the police resorted to aerial firing. The outlaws retaliated with firing but injured Ahmad Yard critically and fled the scene, leaving their injured accomplice behind. The police arrested the injured accused and registered a case against him under sections 353,324,186,427,224,225,34.

