KARACHI: Leader of the Awami Muslim League, Sheikh Rasheed has said that the letters from Qatar, which were provided as evidence by the Sharif family in the Panama papers case, have no legal value.

He also said that hearsay has no legal value in the court. However, the ruling Sharif family had still spun the Panama case around the letters from Qatar.

On Maryam Nawaz, he remarked that she made an impressive entry into politics on July 5. “She [Maryam] claimed that she has nothing to do with the case. What will happen when proof against her is surfaced during the investigation?”

Speaking about the Panama verdict, he remarked that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders distributed sweets even though two of the judges had called party leaders ‘Godfather.’

He added, that the case is likely to come to an end before Eid-ul-Azha.