ISLAMABAD: Yesterday the Pakistan cricket team and their management were hosted by the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah in honor of their victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Mr Riaz Pirzada Minister for Inter-Provisional Coordination, Mr Ahsan Iqbal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms, Mr Shahryar Mohammad Khan Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB officials, team management and other civil dignities were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, the Naval Chief highly admired the spirit of team work of the players during the Champions Trophy and more specifically in the final match for bringing glory to the country. He went on to say that that Pakistan Navy like the entire nation is proud of Pakistan cricket team’s achievements.

The Naval Chief expressed on the occasion that Pakistan Navy is extremely proud of its ex serviceman Fakhar Zaman, who remained part of Pakistan Navy cricket team for seven years and has become a symbol of Pakistan as well as of Pakistan Navy, as a result of his impressive performance throughout the tournament.

The Naval Chief also praised the skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed who lead from the front and united his team in an attempt for achieving the glorious feat.