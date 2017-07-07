KASUR - The execution of capital punishment of a murder accused was stopped in District few minutes before after reconciliation between the two families on Thursday.

Murderer Ramazan had shot dead police constable Mukhtiar Ahmed and injured sub-inspector Niamat Ali in 2004. An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) convicted him for the murder and sentenced him to death. His mercy plea was rejected by President of Pakistan on May 29, 2017. He was to be hanged Thursday morning when widow of Constable Mukhtiar Ahmed forgave him and consequently implementation of his death penalty was stopped.

FACILITIES FOR LITIGANTS REVIEWED

District and Sessions Judge Syed Muzzafar Ali Shah visited Judicial Complex and review the arrangements to facilitate litigants here the other day.

The DSJ went to sessions and civil courts and the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) centres. He expressed his displeasure over poor cleanliness on the complex premises. He inspected the ADR centres’ performance and informed the litigants of ADR significance in disposing of cases. He directed the judges and other staff to treat the litigants politely. He also urged them to work for mitigating litigants woes. He advised them to avoid unnecessary court appearance of litigants.

Senior Civil Judges – Shumaila Yaqoob Sidhu, Sajjad Qasim and Additional District and Sessions Judge Safdar Ali accompanied him.