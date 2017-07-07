SADIQABAD - The government has launched Rs10.3 million worth development projects including rehabilitation of sewerage, tuff-tiling of streets and construction of new roads in Tibi Waghawar locality.

Minority Advisory Council Punjab (MACP) Convener Saith Kanji Ram stated while talking to media here the other day.

He said that the government is committed to raise living standard of minorities across Punjab and all available resources are being utilised for the purpose. He said that the projects will be completed well in time. He also advised the officials concerned to work with honesty and dedication and warning that no irregularity on the part of officials will be tolerated. Other minority leaders including Gordan Ram and Vijay Kumar were also present on the occasion.



