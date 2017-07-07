ISLAMABAD: The death anniversary of Shaheed Havaldar Lalak Jan is being beheld, today.

Shaheed Lalak Jan was born on April 1, 1967 and enlisted in the army as Havaldar on December 10, 1984. He was given country’s highest award Nishan-e-Haider for the devotion and courage he showed in the Kargil war in 1999.

He was serving in the Northern Light Infantry Regiment when the Kargil War broke out in 1999 and fought from the forefront to thwart heavy Indian attacks. In May 1999, he willingly volunteered to be deployed on the front positions located at the jagged peak.

On 7 July, Lalak Jan received serious injuries as enemies striked the area with heavy mortar shells. Despite his wounds, he stayed at his position and fought off the Indian assault. He soon succumbed to his injuries.