ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif sent Rs10 billion defamation notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan under section 4 and 9 of the defamation ordinance 2002, today.

The notice states that Imran Khan falsely charged Shehbaz Sharif of offering him a financial offer for his silence over the Panama case.

The appeal states that “Imran Khan the defendant started speaking, spreading and resorting to the publication, communication and circulation of false claim, unconfirmed oral statements against the Plaintiff Shehbaz Sharif.”

The case also states that Imran Khan made the “wrong statement” on different television shows as well as at a public gathering.

Imran Khan during a gathering at Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore, on April 2017, claimed that CM Punjab offered him Rs 10 billion in exchange for quitting from or remaining silent on the issue of the Panama case.