Senator Nehal Hashmi has said that his statement was not targeted at the judiciary but Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan, reported Waqt News.

In the latest statement Nehal Hashmi has asked the court to end the case as he is ready to submit an unconditional apology.

The next hearing is to be held on 10th July.

Earlier Nehal Hashmi belonged to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but was dismissed when he gave an aggressive speech after Hussain Nawaz was summoned by the JIT for two consecutive days. Supreme Court had taken notice of the speech.