SIALKOT - Thousands of people including women and children Thursday thronged to participate in the daylong annual Urs celebrations of religious saint r Baba Qalandar Hussain Qalandar in village Barapind- Zafarwal, along the boundary of Sialkot district.

Prominent feature of the Urs celebrations, known as the speciality of this annual gala, is the establishment of a “Milk Well” (Doodh Ka Kunwaan), which is established every year to entertain the visiting devotees. Everyone was found intending to get “this nutritious milk from this milk well as devotees are in full belief that they get rid of all stomach diseases after drinking this milk.”

According to the host/caretaker of the annual urs celebrations Malik Naseer Ahmed, this “Milk Well” (Doodh ka Kunwaan) was established first some 17 years ago in 2000, saying that this Milk Well was working like the old traditional way of working of any old well of water being run by the bulls with the moving wheel.

He claimed that there is no doubt to say that this milk is very good in taste and freshness, which is preserved in the “milk well” by adopting all the preservative and hygienic principals.

He informed that the Milk Well is getting popularity as devotees reach to drink the milk from the well even after standing in long queues, waiting for hours their turn. He said that the milk has miraculous quality that every patient suffering from stomach diseases gets relief after drinking this milk.

“More than 35 to 40 tonnes of milk is drunk by thousands of visitors on the annual urs every year,” he claimed, adding that the Doodh Ka Kunwaan has been established with the aim to entertain each and every visiting devotees as number of the devotees has grown to thousands in the last past few years.

He said he himself and the devotees also bring fresh milk with them and pour it into the about 50 feet deep “milk well.”

He recalled the idea to set up this “milk well” was conceived about 17 years ago to provide maximum relief to visiting followers and devotees.

On this occasion, several women including Khalida Bibi of Sialkot City, Nasreen Bibi of Chawinda, Bushra Bibi of Daska, Razia Bibi of Pasrur, Sughra Bibi of Zafarwal, Naseem Begum and Parveen Iqbal of Bajwat said that they are thankful to Almighty Allah as they have got rid of all of their stomach disease after using this, what they said, miraculous milk, from this milk well.

Zubaid Begum, 57, said that she has also come here after listening about “the miraculous effects of the milk well” and she was much delighted to drink this milk. A young girl Khadeeja added that this milk is such nutritious and very good in taste. Another devotee Riazul Haq said that she also drank this milk and also took it for her other family members and relatives.

A great hustle bustle of visitors was witnessed in the area while, Mehaafil of Naat, Zikar-o-Samaa and Qawali were also held.

The daylong celebrations of “the milk gala” ended in the evening as a large number of people also attended the concluding prayers.



