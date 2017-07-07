According to Radio Pakistan, the UN Security Council has approved addition of Jamatul Ahrar terrorist group in the list of entities and individuals subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

Pakistan had proposed this listing.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued in Islamabad on Friday, Pakistan has welcomed its listing.

The Jamatul Ahrar operates from Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan and has been involved in a series of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. Pakistan had proscribed the terrorist outfit last year.