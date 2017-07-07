Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif said that they salute the daughters not ranks.

In her latest tweet, as a rebuttal to the criticism on SSP Arsala for saluting Maryam Nawaz upon her arrival, she said,

We salute the daughters, not the ranks! If they respect you, respect them back ! All salutes are not protocol. Respect comes from the heart. pic.twitter.com/EkMcpfYRY2 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 6, 2017





She can be seen saluting female police personnel in the picture.

On 5th July Maryam Nawaz Sharif was summoned by the Joint Investigation Team to submit her reply in the Panama case. SSP Arsala Saleem had received Maryam upon her arrival at JIT and saluted her which was taken in bad taste by many people. A legal notice was served by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s advocate Amna Ali to SSP Arsala Saleem too.