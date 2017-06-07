ISLAMABAD - A special Corps Commanders Conference, held at the GHQ in Rawalpindi yesterday, expressed solidarity with the people and security forces of Afghanistan in the backdrop of the recent terror incidents.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, reviewed regional security environment in the backdrop of the terror incidents in Afghanistan.

The conference, however, took exception to the unwarranted accusations and threats against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Kabul blast that claimed 150 lives.

The statement came hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accused Pakistan of waging an “undeclared war of aggression” against his country. “What will it take to convince Pakistan that a stable Afghanistan helps them and helps our region,” Ghani was reported as saying.

The corps commanders concluded that, instead of blaming Pakistan, Afghanistan needs to look inward and identify the real issues.

It expressed solidarity with Afghan people and security forces over the loss of precious lives and vowed to continue its support and cooperation with Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism and militancy.

While reaffirming continued support to regional peace and stability, the conference reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all types of threat.

Earlier, a suspected bomb outside a mosque in the Afghan city of Herat killed at least seven people and wounded 15, police said.

At least 150 people were killed and more than 300 were wounded on June 1 when a massive truck bomb ripped through Kabul’s diplomatic area, bringing carnage to the streets of the Afghan capital just in the holy month of Ramazan. It was not immediately clear what the target was. But the attack underscores weak insecurity in Afghanistan where a military, beset by soaring casualties, is struggling to beat back the insurgents.

The Foreign Office had said in a press release that the blast caused damage to the residences of some Pakistani diplomats and staff while several others sustained minor injuries.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kabul that has caused loss of precious human lives and injuries to many,” the FO said. “Pakistan, being a victim of terrorism, understands the pain and agony that such incidents inflict upon the people and society,” it added.

The FO had extended condolences to the Kabul government and the people of Afghanistan, condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Yurievich Dedov on Tuesday discussed with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa regional security and enhanced military cooperation, particularly in defence and training.

According to the ISPR, the Russian envoy called on the chief of army staff in Rawalpindi and discussed with him matters related to regional security and enhanced military cooperation, particularly in defence and training.