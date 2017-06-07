LAHORE - PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari does not believe in targeting the weak spots of his opponents. On Panama case also involving the Prime Minister and his family, he just wants the law to take its course.

“It is not a matter of what I want. It’s actually an issue about the rule of law and what does it state in the Panama case”, he observed when asked as to why he should not be trying to launch a political offensive against a Prime Minister at a time when he had become weaker after initiation of JIT proceedings against him and his family.

He was informally talking to journalists at Bilawal House yesterday on the occasion of an iftar dinner he had hosted for party activists.

Bilawal went to each and every table to talk to the party men and seek suggestions on how to revive the party in Punjab.

Nevertheless, Bilawal was skeptical about the accountability process initiated against the Sharif family.

“If we look at the history it states that Sharif family has never been made accountable in the past. Though the process [of accountability] has started now, but it is yet to be seen whether or not the Takht-e-Raiwind is actually held accountable,” he remarked.

He also showed his concern that the JIT had not yet called the Prime Minister to appear before it. “So for, those being called in the JIT have nothing to do with politics,” he said.

To a question, Bilawal said that Mian Nawaz Sharif have been lecturing the nation on the rule of law and democratic traditions in the past five years. Now is the time to prove that he actually believed in what he has been stating in the past, he added.

According to him, the Panama case and the JIT was the real test of supremacy of law in the country.

He stressed that law must take its course in the Panama case.

Answering a question about the latest defections in the PPP, Bilawal replied he was not worried about the turncoats.

“I am not worried about those who have left me. But the Jiyalas are with me and their love is very important to me,” he maintained.